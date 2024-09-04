Lawrence mom found dead ‘made sign of cross’ before entering neighbor’s apartment, prosecutor says

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A man accused of misleading police on an investigation into the death of a missing Lawrence mother has been ordered held without bail.

Cristian Montero, 35, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Lawrence District Court on charges of witness intimidation and misleading investigators in the death of 37-year-old Carol Flaz-Burgos, whose body was found Tuesday near Kenoza Lake in Haverhill’s Winnikenni conservation area, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

A plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of Montero, who was also told to return to court for a dangerousness hearing next week.

Montero, who was arrested Tuesday, could face an upgraded charge of murder in Flaz-Burgos’ death when the medical examiner’s office completes its autopsy, the DA’s office said in a statement.

Carol Flaz and Cristian Monterro (Cristian Monterro)

Flaz-Burgos’ body was found Tuesday by a specially trained K9, three days after the mother of two vanished from her apartment building. Authorities said Montero and Flaz-Burgos lived in the same building but didn’t elaborate on how or if the two knew each other.

An investigation into Flaz-Burgos’ whereabouts was launched on Aug. 31 after a 911 caller reported calling her phone several times with each attempt going to voicemail, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Fleet said during Wednesday’s arraignment.

When police arrived at Flaz-Burgos’ apartment, they found her keys, purse, and wallet on a dresser but there was no sign of her, according to Fleet.

Fleet told the court that Flaz-Burgos was last seen walking just four doors down to Montero’s apartment. Flaz-Burgos was texting and seen on surveillance video “making the sign of the cross” before she entered, Fleet said.

Lawrence woman found dead

Flaz-Burgos was never seen again on the surveillance video but Montero was spotted about two hours later pulling a beach wagon that appeared to be filled with clothing, according to Fleet. At about the same time, cellular data showed her phone moving away from the apartment building on Broadway and toward Haverhill, Fleet added.

In conversations with police on Sunday and Monday, Fleet alleged that Montero misled investigators by feeding them a fake alibi. Cellular data later reportedly showed his phone location in Haverhill, not on Trenton Street in Lawrence where he claimed to be.

“Officers from many different agencies including the Lawrence Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Haverhill Police Department, and Methuen Police Department have spent numerous hours trying to confirm or dispel the defendant’s alibi,” Fleet told the Court. “This false information that he provided to the investigators did mislead the investigators.”

Flaz-Burgos was ultimately found dead late Tuesday night and Montero was taken into custody.

In a statement Wednesday, Lawrence Police Chief Melix Bonilla said, “This is not the outcome that we were looking for and we are sad for this loss.”

Lawrence Mayor Brian A. De Peña added, “It is a tough day for the City of Lawrence. It is not easy for the family or the community, but we thank everyone for working together.”

Montero is due back in court on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group