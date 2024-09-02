Lawrence Police seek public’s help in finding missing woman

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Police in Lawrence are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

“As the Lawrence Police Patrol and Detectives Divisions have been actively investigating this case for the past two days, we are once asking for the public’s help,” police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, with her photograph on Monday morning.

Police did not immediately share further details about the missing woman, including her name.

“Please contact Lawrence Police with any information as to the whereabouts of female in the photo below 978-794-5900,” police said.

Missing woman in Massachusetts (Lawrence Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

