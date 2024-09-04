Missing Lawrence woman found dead in Haverhill, suspect in custody, officials say

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The missing Lawrence woman who had not been seen in several days was found deceased in Haverhill on Tuesday, officials announced.

The body of Carol Flaz-Burgos, 37, was discovered at Winnekenni Park, a city-owned conservation area, by a Massachusetts State Trooper K9 unit, officials from the Essex County District Attorney’s office, Lawrence Police Department and Haverhill Police Department revealed in a press conference around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A suspect was arrested and is expected to be arraigned on witness intimidation charges in court on Wednesday. Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said murder charges are expected to follow in the coming days.

Tucker said the suspect also “misled” investigators in the case and additional charges may be levied.

#Breaking: Police confirm body of Carol Flaz-Burgos discovered this afternoon in Haverhill. Suspect arrested and will be arraigned tomorrow on witness intimidation charges, but murder charges expected. @Boston25 https://t.co/WBA0U9VRDk — Cayle Thompson (@CayleThompson) September 4, 2024

Julissa Nunez, a Lawrence Community Advocate said she was last seen at her apartment at 590 Broadway in Lawrence on Saturday.

Nunez said the apartment building has cameras everywhere from the elevator, to the hallways, even outside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group