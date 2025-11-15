Lawrence man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to customers inside business in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A Lawrence man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to customers and staff inside a local business on Friday.

Jason J. Ruggs, 32, is being charged with open and gross lewdness, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct following the incident that occurred near 66 Parkhurst Road.

On Friday, November 14, around 9:49 a.m., Police were called to a store in the area of 66 Parkhurst Road for a report of a man who was exposing himself.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the individual, identified as Ruggs exposed himself multiple times to both customers and staff inside a business.

Ruggs fled the area before police arrival and was located a short time later near the Lowell city line.

“This was a disturbing incident that understandably caused alarm among employees and customers,” Deputy Chief Hannagan said. “Our officers responded quickly, worked together effectively, and apprehended the suspect without further risk to the public.

Ruggs is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Lowell District Court.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group