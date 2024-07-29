Lawmakers to discuss Steward Health Care’s plan to close 2 Mass. hospitals

BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers will meet Monday to discuss Steward Health Care’s plans to close two hospitals next month.

Steward is also seeking emergency approval of $30 million in state funds to support the hospitals as the company transitions the facilities to new operators.

Steward said Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer will close at the end of August.

The private for-profit health system declared bankruptcy in the Spring and has been in the process of closing all its Massachusetts hospitals.

Last Friday, the company announced that despite the extensive sale process, they had no qualified bids for Carney or Nashoba Valley Medical Center.

Because of that, Steward is closing both hospitals on or around August 31 pending the approval of the bankruptcy judge and proper notification of the Department of Public Health.

DPH requires 120 days’ notice for closures of essential services. That’s something that the Massachusetts Nurses Association and another union plan to press for.

“These are the rules and procedures in place in our state and we would expect that steward and anyone else would follow those standards,” said Filaine Derronnette of SEIU Local 1099.

Governor Maura Healey said the closures are about more than the loss of beds, doctors, and nurses. She wants to assure people they have prepared for this moment.

Hospital employees said they feel misled by Steward.

Carney employee Alyssa Bartholomew said, “We have a job for thirty days, in what’s going on in the economy now? What are we going to do? We have kids, we have to make groceries, we have to... we’re in shock.”

Monday’s meeting of lawmakers will include Congressman Stephen Lynch, Senator Ed Markey, and Mayor Michelle Wu.

A sales hearing for Steward’s other hospitals is scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on July 31.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

