Latest timeline for ‘significant’ storm bringing rain, snow, wind to New England

DEDHAM, Mass. — A long-duration storm will move through New England this week, bringing a wintry mix of heavy rain and snow to Massachusetts, as well as the threats of strong wind gusts and coastal flooding.

“A significant and messy storm is set to peak across the region Wednesday to Thursday, bringing a variety of wet and wintry weather conditions,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.

Rain will start to move into southern New England in time for the Tuesday evening commute before steady rain picks up throughout the day on Wednesday.

“We’re looking at times of heavy rain north and west of the city [Boston] especially into the higher elevations. We’ve also got the chance for a little icing or a little snow,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “That chance is going to drop a little further south.”

Spear said travel concerns will peak Wednesday into Thursday with the Thursday morning commute being the “most problematic” due to continuing rain and snow.

Who says it doesn’t snow in April? Welcome to #newengland.

And make sure you check back for those expected snow totals this week @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ORMQicF00l — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) April 1, 2024

“As far as where you need to watch for the worst travel conditions, I think elevations really come into play here,” Spear said. “We’ve got the best chance for inches piling up in sports like the northern Worcester Hills, the Monadnocks, and those totals are going to be highest in the Green and White mountains.”

A wintry mix could bring “minimal” snow accumulation to Worcester, areas along Interstate 495, and parts of northeastern Massachusetts, according to Spear.

“A slippery mix with minor accumulation is possible along I-495. Significant snow will fall at elevations,” Spear explained. “But, the northern Worcester Hills, Berkshire, and Monadnocks may see several inches of accumulation.

Boston, parts of the North Shore, and southeastern Massachusetts are expected to see plain rain.

Winds may gust 45-55 mph Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Minor coastal flooding will need to be monitored.

For the latest weather updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page and download the Boston 25 Weather app.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group