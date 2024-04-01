Watching a messy nor’easter by midweek

QUIET, CLOUDIER OPEN TO THE WEEK

Monday will see clouds gradually building throughout the day, starting off partly cloudy in the morning and becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Despite the increasing cloud cover, temperatures will be quite comfortable, ranging from the upper 30s to the mid-50s. It’s shaping up to be the pick of the week before our weather takes a turn.

On Tuesday, expect overcast skies with temperatures starting around 40 degrees and climbing to the mid-40s in the afternoon. Light rain showers are forecasted to develop in the afternoon, making it a more damp and gloomy day. Be sure to have your umbrella handy if you plan to be out and about after lunchtime.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY NOR’EASTER:

A significant and messy nor’easter is set to impact the area on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a variety of wet & wintry weather conditions. Snow is possible as far south as the northern hills on Wednesday morning, with significant accumulations expected in northern New England. This is very favorable for an extended ski season. As the day progresses, most areas will transition to rain, although southern New Hampshire may experience mixing through the daytime. By Wednesday night, temperatures will cool, potentially leading to a period of snow in higher elevation areas like the Berkshires and northern Worcester Hills. Lower elevations and coastal areas are less likely to see snow accumulation. By Thursday morning, there could be some snow on the ground in the northern Worcester Hills and Berkshires, with light accumulation possible in the Worcester area and even along part of I-495. Throughout Thursday, temperatures will hover around the 40-degree mark, with rain returning to most areas as the system gradually moves away. Showers may linger into Friday, but clearing and drying conditions are expected thereafter.

