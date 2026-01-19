SNOW HAS ARRIVED

The latest on Sunday night snowfall

Snow is falling steadily across the region this evening, but it will be gone again by the morning! Expect 90% of our total accumulation to be over by 2 am with some light, on & off snow showers through 8 am. In general, this will be a wet snowfall, although it becomes a bit more powdery well outside of I-495.

SNOWFALL AMOUNTS

Most of eastern Mass. is looking at 3–to-6″ of snow by Monday morning. The South Shore has the best chance to be on the high end of that range. Most of the Cape and Islands will see less, generally 1–3″, thanks to some mixing and warmer air. Central Mass and southern New Hampshire will see roughly 2-4″. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 7 AM Monday to account for this snow.

For the MLK Jr. holiday on Monday, expect to wake up to snow that will need to be shoveled or plowed. Snow showers taper off by mid-morning, but it stays cold, so untreated surfaces could remain slippery.

