Dedham Police announces the passing of Sergeant

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Dedham Police Department has announced the passing of active-duty Sergeant James Quigley following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Quigley joined the department on August 31, 2015, and spent more than two years in uniformed patrol before earning a position as a detective. According to police, he spent several years conducting complex investigations that required advanced training and expertise.

In August 2022, Quigley was promoted to Police Sergeant, serving as the department’s representative at Dedham District Court and working closely with prosecutors and court personnel.

“Jim was a man of great character, integrity, and intelligence,” the department said in a statement. “As a quiet leader within the Dedham Police Department, he led through the quality of his work and integrity.”

Police said Quigley took great pride in serving the community and honoring his family’s legacy of police service.

Sergeant James Quigley is remembered for his dedication, professionalism, and commitment to public service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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