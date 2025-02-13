Latest school closings and delays ahead of winter storm

Schools in Massachusetts started announcing closures on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to bring steady snow followed by an icy mix, making for a slick Thursday morning commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Massachusetts due to an overnight storm.

The advisory for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, and Berkshire counties takes effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 10 a.m. Thursday.

