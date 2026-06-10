Will Mass. bars stay open until 3 a.m.? Local leaders scramble to decide ahead of World Cup kickoff

BOSTON — Massachusetts is just one day away from the start of the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, and while excitement is building, decisions are still being made locally about how late fans can celebrate.

Governor Maura Healey signed a bill this week allowing restaurants and bars to stay open later until 3 a.m. through July 31 to accommodate World Cup crowds. But the extended hours aren’t automatic. Cities and towns must opt in, and many across the state haven’t taken action yet.

At the State House, officials say the responsibility now falls on local governments to approve requests from businesses looking to extend their liquor licenses. Some communities from Needham to Worcester have yet to even meet to discuss the change, leaving many bar owners waiting as the global tournament gets underway.

For business owners and soccer fans, the opportunity could be significant. Supporters say later hours would help create memorable experiences during one of the world’s biggest sporting events and keep more customers spending locally.

“I think if they want to, right, listen, it’s up to them, and if they don’t want to, they don’t have to, but to have the option to do it, I think it’s what businesses were looking for for years in Boston, and the Boston area,” Len Cercone of Framingham told Boston 25.

But not everyone is on board.

Safety advocates, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, warn that inconsistent closing times between neighboring communities could increase the risk of impaired driving. They argue that a uniform last call helps prevent people from traveling between bars in search of one final drink.

“This uniform time helps prevent barhopping to find one last drink at establishments with later closing times. Far too often, the search for “one last drink” results in drunk driving," MADD’s statement read.

Meanwhile, transportation officials are preparing for an influx of fans. The MBTA plans to extend service on match days, including 24-hour subway service this weekend, to help people get home safely.

With the World Cup kicking off Thursday and 104 matches set to follow, the clock is ticking for local leaders to decide whether to take advantage of extended hours or stick with the status quo.

Cities and towns will review requests on a case-by-case basis, meaning last call times could vary widely across Massachusetts during the tournament.

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