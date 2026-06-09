Last call hours extended in Massachusetts ahead of World Cup

Restaurant and bar owners react to the Governor officially extending last call through the World Cup.

The Haven in Jamaica Plain is known for bringing a traditional taste of Scotland and with the World Cup just days away, the owner says the Haven will serve as home ground for fans.

“We’re going to be inundated with a lot of Scottish fans here,” Owner of The Haven, Jason Waddleton, said.

Waddleton heard the official news Monday that Governor Maura Healey signed the act that would allow for later last call times, extended hours of operation and public consumption into law through the end of July.

The new law, a welcome addition to his World Cup plan.

“It’s pretty exciting I’m pretty pleased that Boston is adapting,” he said.

As Waddleton prepares his staff for the potential of later hours, fans from Scotland are starting to fly in.

Many of them, seeing on social media that The Haven was the place to be.

“it’s been good! We only got here today!,” one of them said.

The group told Boston 25 News, they weren’t missing Scotland’s return to the World Cup, especially since it’s been 28 years in the making.

“We were not missing the opportunity to come, we have to!” another fan said.

Soccer fans rooting for other countries were also spotted at The Haven, wearing their jerseys already.

“I think we should be inviting of all this, like we are hosting this! I think bars close too early in the first place but especially when there’s a game or some event going on like, I don’t want to be kicked out in the middle of a game,” Tony Infantino explained.

Under this law, some bars and restaurants will be able to be open until 3 a.m.

Kali Bryan thinks the decision makes sense because she knows some matches don’t start until after 9 o’clock at night.

“I think this will be an amazing opportunity for businesses and for people to enjoy. I think people coming to Boston, we want people to shine and i think this is a step in the right direction in that regard,” she said.

Both the tourists and locals will enjoy the atmosphere of this global event as long as ppl are mindful of their neighbors when they leave," Mark Swadling, another patron, said.

For those behind the bar, they know responsibility comes with the territory but still hope this pilot proves to be so safe and successful that it leads to permanent change.

“That is the primary responsibly of a bartender, keeping an eye on those folks and say maybe you’ve had too much. I don’t think staying open later will necessarily mean people will drink more though,” Bailey Olmstead, a bartender, said.

“I would like the pilot be so successful where we might genuinely reassess whether or not we will have happy hour again, stay open later, maybe 3 a.m. will become a fixture,” he added.

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