Massachusetts Cities and Towns Weigh Extended Bar Hours Ahead of World Cup

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts communities are beginning to consider whether to allow bars and restaurants to stay open later this summer after Governor Maura Healey signed the state’s new “Last Call Bill” into law.

The legislation gives restaurants and bars the option to remain open an hour later than their usual closing time (until 3 a.m. the latest) through July 31 while fans gather to watch World Cup matches. However, the change is not automatic statewide. Individual cities and towns must first approve the extended hours, and many local leaders have not yet had an opportunity to discuss the issue.

Supporters say the temporary extension could help businesses capitalize on the international sporting event and create a more vibrant atmosphere for fans.

“If we’re going to be a world-class city, we have to act like the rest of the world,” said Natick resident Len Cercone. “The rest of the world stays out later.”

Governor Healey emphasized that participation is voluntary for businesses.

“Bars and restaurants aren’t forced to stay open, but if they want to stay open, I think there will be a lot of demand,” Healey said. “We’ve got a lot of people coming in.”

Even with state approval in place, businesses seeking to extend their liquor licenses for the additional hour must first receive approval from their local city or town.

“I think if they want to, it’s up to them,” Cercone said. “If they don’t want to, they don’t have to. But to have the option to do it, I think it’s what businesses were looking for for years in Boston and the Boston area.”

Not everyone supports the idea of later closing times, especially when they vary.

A spokesperson for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) said all establishments should maintain the same cutoff time for alcohol service.

“This uniform time helps prevent barhopping to find one last drink at establishments with later closing times,” the organization said in a statement. “Far too often, the search for ‘one last drink’ results in drunk driving.”

Supporters of the measure say responsible planning, including the use of rideshare services and designated drivers, can help reduce those risks while allowing fans to enjoy the World Cup experience.

“Those are things that end up being iconic memories,” said Jermel Wright in Framingham. “You remember where you’re at during some of these things, and it would be nice to make those memories at local bars.”

Local Officials Taking a Wait-and-See Approach

Officials in several Massachusetts communities, including Newton, Needham, Natick, Framingham and Worcester, say they have not yet made decisions on whether to allow later operating hours.

Most municipalities indicated they will first wait to see whether local businesses request permission to stay open later and will then evaluate those requests on a case-by-case basis.

For now, businesses interested in extending their hours will need to work with local officials to determine whether the option will be available in their community during the World Cup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group