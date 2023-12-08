Late weekend storm to bring strong wind, soaking rain to Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Secure your holiday decorations because a late weekend storm will bring strong wind gusts and soaking rain to Massachusetts.

While the weekend forecast features milder temperatures, conditions will turn wet and windy come Sunday, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

“That chance for rain is going to come as early as Sunday afternoon,” Spear said. “As warm moves in, we start stirring up some showers.”

A cold front and low pressure will approach Sunday night and pass overhead Monday morning, and peak wind and rain will come through during the Monday morning commute, according to Spear.

“Rain and wind set to peak Monday morning. The Monday morning commute is going to be miserable. We got downpours, we have damaging winds, there might be debris on the roadway,” Spear explained. “At this point, power outages looked likely.”

Wind gusts on Cape Cod and the Islands and across Southeastern Massachusetts could reach 65 mph. Gusts of 55 mph are likely in Boston, the North Shore, and South Shore. The rest of the Bay State is in store for 45 mph gusts.

“That holiday decor needs to be secured,” Spear said as she advised residents to take inflatables down if possible. “I think that we’re going to have some pretty big issues out there Monday morning with those strong winds.

Spear also urged residents to check drains to ensure they’re not clogged with leaves because 1 to 3 inches of soaking rainfall will accompany the wind.

The storm is expected to clear out by Monday afternoon.

