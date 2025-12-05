Large tree falls on car in Framingham, prompting response from firefighters

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A large tree fell on a car in Framingham on Elm Street, severely damaging the vehicle, prompting a response from local firefighters.

The incident occurred on the 200-block of Elm Street this evening. Framingham firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to address the situation.

The road has since reopened following the incident.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

