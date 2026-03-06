Large police, fire investigation prompts closure of street in Mass. town

MILFORD, Mass. — A large investigation has prompted the closure of a street in a Massachusetts town on Friday afternoon.

Exchange Street in Milford will be shut down until further notice while the town’s police and fire departments conduct an investigation.

Police warned the public that traffic is being diverted from Main Street to Pine Street at Lincoln Square and from Main Street to Park Street at Draper Park.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

