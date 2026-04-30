Fall River man to face a judge after allegedly assaulting school bus driver

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Fall River man is expected to face a judge Thursday for assaulting a school bus driver.

Randolph Police said the dispute happened on Tuesday morning in front of several children on Avalon Drive.

31-year-old Aaron Jamahl Whitehead was arrested Wednesday night.

Police said Whitehead stopped his vehicle in front of the bus while it was picking up students in Canton, and Whitehead attempted to have his child board at that location, which was not their assigned stop.

In a press release, police allege that Whitehead became angry when the bus driver wouldn’t let the child board, citing company policy.

Police then said Whitehead followed the bus to the next stop in Randolph and boarded it while children were getting on, to confront the driver.

They said Whitehead struck the 65-year-old Canton Public Schools bus driver, who is also from Fall River, multiple times.

Whitehead is charged with assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, witness intimidation, malicious destruction of property, and disorderly conduct.

Whitehead is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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