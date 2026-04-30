Backup on Mass. Pike Eastbound due to tractor-trailer crash on ramp to 128 in Weston

WESTON, Mass. — Drivers should be aware of a backup on the Mass. Pike eastbound due to a tractor-trailer crash on the ramp to 128 in Weston.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway.

Route 9, Route 30, and possibly Route 16 are your best options to avoid that area.

Boston 25 will continue to monitor this.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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