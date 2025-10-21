Large fire causes significant damage to Worcester strip mall

WORCESTER, Mass. — A fire broke out at a strip mall in Worcester on Monday night, seriously damaging the building and causing a large amount of smoke to pour from the roof.

Worcester Fire Chief Martin Dyer told Boston 25 News the fire broke out around 8:00 p.m. at the Strip Mall on Main Street and part of the building collapsed into the basement, forcing firefighters to exit the structure and battle the blaze from the outside.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and crews will remain on site overnight to investigate and monitor.

Worcester Mall Fire

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group