One hospitalized after large fire breaks out at Billerica junkyard

BILLERICA, Mass — Fire crews responded to a Billerica junkyard Friday for a raging fire that sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky and hospitalized at least one person.

The fire began at the junkyard on Town Farm Lane midafternoon, town officials confirmed to Boston 25 News. One person had to be hospitalized, according to the Billerica Fire Department.

Town Administrator John Curran told Boston 25 News that crews are not worried about the blaze spreading to other buildings because it’s “quite isolated out there.”

Curran adds that they expect the fire to be extinguished by the time stormy conditions from Hurricane Lee hit the area.

