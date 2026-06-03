Large emergency response after raging blaze breaks out in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Firefighters are battling a raging blaze at a house in Quincy on Wednesday morning.
Crews responding to a two-story home on Harrison Avenue just before 6 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof.
Video from the scene showed smoke pouring from the home as firefighters doused the flames with water from multiple angles. A ladder was also seen extended to a second-floor window.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was in the home when the fire broke out, and the cause remains under investigation.
Boston 25 News has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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