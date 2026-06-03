Large emergency response after raging blaze breaks out in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Firefighters are battling a raging blaze at a house in Quincy on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a two-story home on Harrison Avenue just before 6 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof.

Video from the scene showed smoke pouring from the home as firefighters doused the flames with water from multiple angles. A ladder was also seen extended to a second-floor window.

0 of 8 Quincy Fire Quincy Fire Quincy Fire Quincy Fire Quincy Fire Quincy Fire Quincy Fire Quincy Fire Quincy Fire Quincy Fire Quincy Fire Quincy Fire Quincy Fire Quincy Fire

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was in the home when the fire broke out, and the cause remains under investigation.

Boston 25 News has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group