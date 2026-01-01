L Street Brownies take part in annual New Year’s Day polar plunge in South Boston

BOSTON — A frosty New Year’s Day tradition was made even colder this year with an extra layer of snow as the L Street Brownies kicked off 2026 by jumping into the icy waters of Boston Harbor on Thursday morning.

The Brownies, the oldest “polar bear” club in the country, have been promoting health, family, and community for more than a century.

Their annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge dates back over 100 years, drawing hundreds of brave participants each year. As usual, the group trekked from the L Street Tavern to the M Street Beach in Southie.

For many, the plunge is about more than just the cold. Some do it for family, others for personal milestones.

“I had three grandsons delivered on Christmas. My daughter usually does this every year, so I decided to do it,” one participant told Boston 25 News. “I’ve done it before and said it was the dumbest thing I ever done.”

Another added, “Freezing but amazing… We did it for our uncle, who was an L Street Brownie.”

Despite the frigid temperatures and snow-covered shoreline, spirits were high as participants celebrated tradition, resilience, and community.

