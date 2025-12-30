Kraft, New England Revolution face deadline with Boston, Everett over proposed soccer stadium

EVERETT, Mass. — Robert Kraft and the New England Revolution are facing a critical deadline as they work to finalize a deal with the City of Boston on a new stadium in Everett.

The 25,000-seat soccer stadium is planned for the Mystic River waterfront near the Encore casino in Everett.

The two sides are expected to meet Tuesday to negotiate a required community impact agreement, driven largely by concerns about how stadium traffic would affect the bridge connecting Charlestown and Everett.

Neighbors worry the project could worsen congestion in an already strained area, and if no agreement is reached by Wednesday, the issue will move to binding arbitration.

The Kraft Group’s proposal would demolish an old power plant and open up a long‑neglected stretch of shoreline, with permitting expected to take up to 18 months and construction an additional three years.

The plan has drawn criticism over traffic concerns.

“The transit options are key to how this is going to come to fruition. We would never in a million years put a stadium of this size in the current conditions,” said Massachusetts Senator Sal DiDomenico.

Senator DiDomenico, who represents both sides of the Mystic River, said adding transit options like a commuter rail stop, a Silver Line extension, and a pedestrian bridge to Assembly Row is a must.

He also believes limiting the number of parking spots is crucial.

“If you build a 10,000-car garage, you will have traffic,” he said. “This will be the most highly transit-oriented corridor in the entire region.”

Four neighboring cities—Malden, Medford, Chelsea, and Revere—have demanded a seat at the table, criticizing what they describe as a lack of outreach from the Revolution.

The team says its immediate focus is securing agreements with Everett and Boston, with plans to work with surrounding communities as the project progresses.

