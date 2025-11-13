Kraft group remains locked in negotiations with Boston, Everett over proposed soccer stadium

EVERETT, Mass. — The clock is ticking for Everett and Boston to sign an agreement with the Kraft group about a new proposed stadium for the New England Revolution.

Leaders in both cities have until the end of the year to reach a deal with the Revs, or it will go into binding arbitration.

Team representatives met with residents in Everett on Wednesday night one last time to hear their feedback.

The Kraft Group hopes to build the 25,000-seat facility along the Mystic River.

The project would demolish an old power plant and open up a neglected shoreline in Everett.

“There’s a very limited pool of folks out there who have the pockets and the private dollars to clean and develop this site,” said Ward 3 Everett City Councilor Anthony DiPierro.

The permitting process is expected to take 12 to 18 months if the project moves forward.

It’s estimated to take another three years to demolish the power plant and construct the stadium.

“If you look at the success of MLS across the country, most teams are in soccer specific stadiums in the urban core,” said Cathal Conlon, Vice President of Marketing & PR for the New England Revolution. “If the project succeeds, it will succeed because we’ve taken the time to listen to the community and hear their concerns.”

The proposal has drawn fierce criticism over concerns about increased traffic congestion.

“The transit options are key to how this is going to come to fruition. We would never in a million years put a stadium of this size in the current conditions,” said Massachusetts Senator Sal DiDomenico.

Senator DiDomenico, who represents both sides of the Mystic River, said adding transit options like a commuter rail stop, a Silver Line extension, and a pedestrian bridge to Assembly Row is a must.

He also believes limiting the number of parking spots is crucial.

“If you build a 10,000-car garage, you will have traffic,” he said. “This will be the most highly transit-oriented corridor in the entire region.”

Four neighboring cities - Malden, Medford, Chelsea, and Revere - recently announced they want in on the discussions

Those four cities sent a letter to the Revolution criticizing the lack of outreach they’ve received so far.

The Revs said they’re focused on reaching deals with Everett and Boston and plan to work with neighboring communities in the future.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

