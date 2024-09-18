Kowloon and The Brook open 9 Dragons restaurant collaboration at the New Hampshire casino

SEABROOK, NH - The Kowloon restaurant and New Hampshire casino The Brook announce the opening of their collaboration, 9 Dragons.

The restaurant is inspired by the Kowloon district of Hong Kong. 9 Dragons intends to showcase a blend of Kowloon’s favorite dishes that have been popular for over 5 decades, along with new culinary creations.

9 Dragons is set to feature an expansive space with a multitude of dining areas, an exclusive private event space, and an elevated cocktail lounge named “Forbidden City.” The lounge will feature signature cocktails, including “Year of the Dragon” Mai Tai and a shareable scorpion bowl. The lounge is also set to play host to regional and national DJ talent.

Bobby Wong, whose family owns and operates The Kowloon on Route 1 in Saugus, Massachusetts says, “9 Dragons, which is literally the translation of the Cantonese word ‘Kowloon,’ is the perfect metaphor for what we have created with this new restaurant.” Wong reminisced, says the opening of 9 Dragons, “Takes us back in time, a time when my parents first opened the restaurant in Saugus.” Wong makes it clear that despite the similarities of the two restaurants, 9 Dragons isn’t The Kowloon. “It is a totally different culinary and creative experience, though it shares a common history and culture with its older cousin.”

Andre Carrier, CEO of The Brook, says that, “It has been fantastically fun creating 9 Dragons and Forbidden City with Bob and his managing partners.” Carrier said that their crew set out not just designing a restaurant, but an experience. “We are very proud of the wonderful culinary and service team we have assembled and we all vow to serve the legacy of great food, great fun and great memories.”

Since 2019, The Brook has undergone a massive transformation, becoming America’s largest charity casino, having well over 500 gaming machines/tables. Located just under 5 miles of the Mass.-New Hampshire border, the casino has donated nearly $22 million to local charities, becoming a key contributor to its community.

