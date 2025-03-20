Kohl’s stops accepting Amazon returns at some locations, including Massachusetts store

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Kohl’s is suspending one of its most popular services at select locations, including one store in Massachusetts.

At least three Kohl’s stores nationwide are no longer accepting Amazon returns, Modern Retail reported. Those locations are Leominster, Massachusetts, Washington, Missouri, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

“To continue to learn from our customers, we are conducting a test in a handful of our stores where we will be temporarily discontinuing the third-party returns service,” Jen Johnson, senior vice president of corporate communications for Kohl’s, said in a statement shared with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Wisconsin-base chain began the returns partnership with Amazon in 2017 intending to increase foot traffic in stores and expanded to all locations in 2019, but the retailer’s same-store sales have declined for 12 straight quarters, according to Modern Retail.

The decision to suspend Amazon returns comes shortly after the retailer announced plans to close dozens of locations.

In Massachusetts, the Kohl’s store at 501 Technology Center Drive in Stoughton closed in February 2025.

Massachusetts is home to the third most Kohl’s stores in the Northeast, behind only New York and New Jersey, public records show.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group