Knife-wielding suspect taken into custody after hourslong standoff at Dover home

DOVER, Mass. — A knife-wielding suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff at a home in Dover on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unwanted person on Claybrook Road around 11 a.m. encountered a man armed with a knife, according to the Dover Police Department.

Police said the officers retreated in an attempt to de-escalate the situation but the suspect barricaded himself in a home, prompting a METRO-LEC SWAT response.

The standoff came to an end without injury around 3 p.m. The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken from the scene.

Dover Police Chief Joseph Vinci said the suspect will face charges but didn’t offer any additional details.

Claybrook Drive was closed to the public during the standoff.

Police from Needham, Westwood, Natick, and Medfield assisted Dover police with the response.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

