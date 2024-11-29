DOVER, Mass. — A large police scene shut down a Dover roadway on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the focus of the investigation is on Claybrook Drive and multiple mutual aid resources have responded.

The scene is contained, according to police, and the area is currently shutdown.

0 of 4 Active police investigation shuts down roadway in Dover Active police investigation shuts down roadway in Dover Active police investigation shuts down roadway in Dover Active police investigation shuts down roadway in Dover

Details of the investigation were not immediately available.

We have an active police scene on Claybrook Drive with multiple mutual aid resources. The scene is contained and the area is shut down. — Dover PD (@dovermapd) November 29, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group