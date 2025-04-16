Kitchen worker at Marion school arrested for exposing himself to students, police say

MARION, Mass. —

Authorities arrested a New Bedford man after he allegedly exposed himself to students on Wednesday.

38-year-old Joao A. Andrade was charged with two counts of open and gross lewdness.

According to Marion Police, officers responding to a call from the Tabor Academy just before noon were told that two students reported a kitchen worker flashed them while they were in the school’s kitchen/dining hall area.

Officials say the kitchen worker, identified as Andrade, was promptly arrested and received language translation assistance from the Mattapoisett and New Bedford Police Department’s.

According to police, Andrade is employed by the school’s contracted food service provider, Filk Independent School Dining.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Tabor Academy said Andrade is legally barred from the school.

“We are grateful to the students who reported this behavior and commend them for their courage in coming forward,” the spokesperson said. “The safety, well-being, and dignity of our students are always our highest priorities. We took immediate action upon receiving the report and continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.”

The school also expressed gratitude to responding law enforcement entities.

“We appreciate Tabor Academy’s prompt reporting and cooperation following this incident,” Chief Richard Nighelli said. “I would like to thank the Marion Police officers who used their extensive training and expertise to investigate quickly and bring this case to conclusion. I’d also like to thank the New Bedford and Mattapoisett Police departments for providing translation assistance, aiding us in the investigation.”

Andrade will likely be arraigned on Thursday, according to authorities.

