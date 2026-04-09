Kids, competition & pressure: Keeping sports fun

Mass. — Spring sports season is here, and for millions of kids, that means teammates, competition, and time on the field, and the benefits can last a lifetime.

Research shows adults who played sports as kids report better mental health and higher levels of persistence and “grit” later in life.

In fact, 94 percent of women in C-suite executive positions played sports at some level, and 74 percent say sports helped accelerate their careers. But along with the benefits of youth sports can come a lot of pressure.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that 40 to 50 percent of youth athletes feel stressed by sports-related expectations. So how can parents help their children enjoy the game without feeling overwhelmed?

Kids are hitting the field this spring. But what happens when the pressure from parents becomes too much?

Sixty-three percent of children under 18 play sports, but the National Alliance for Youth Sports reports 70 percent of youth athletes experience stress related to performance.

So how can parents help take the pressure off? First, stop acting like this and start by reminding kids that one game doesn’t define them.

Experts say to help children focus on what they can control. Like effort, practice, and learning new skills.

Another tip, let the coach do the coaching. Constant instructions from the sidelines can add more pressure for young athletes. And when the game is over ask your child “did you have fun?” Instead of “did you win?” That small shift can reduce pressure and keep the focus on enjoying the game.

And above all, keep it positive. When kids feel supported, sports can become about much more than winning.

The benefits of youth sports go far beyond the field. Studies show kids who play sports are eight times more likely to stay physically active as adults and even report better mental health later in life. Experts say the key is making sure the focus stays on enjoyment, personal growth and life skills not just the scoreboard.

Contributors to this news report include: Cliff Tumetel, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

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Sources:

https://ilovetowatchyouplay.com/2024/10/21/our-kids-are-drowning-in-our-achievement-obsessed-culture-heres-how-to-help-change-that/

https://news.osu.edu/playing-youth-sports-linked-to-better-mental-health-in-adults/

https://medium.com/@andrea.maillardtouche/from-athletics-to-the-c-suite-why-sports-shape-stronger-leaders-9362eeb9f7f9

https://civicscience.com/state-of-youth-sports-strong-multi-sport-participation-but-budget-pressures-are-hitting-home/

https://ilovetowatchyouplay.com/2024/10/21/our-kids-are-drowning-in-our-achievement-obsessed-culture-heres-how-to-help-change-that/

https://www.teamsnap.com/blog/general-sports/how-to-help-your-child-handle-sports-pressure

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