Jamaica Plain teen accused of trafficking fentanyl, having illegal guns and ammunition

BOSTON — A Jamaica Plain teen who is accused of trafficking fentanyl is facing numerous gun and drug charges after officers executed a search warrant at his home, police said Wednesday.

The 17-year-old boy was not identified because he is a juvenile.

He is charged with trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, improper storage of a large-capacity firearm, unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, members of the District C-6 (South Boston) and the E-13 (Jamaica Plain) Drug Control Units executed a search warrant for the teen and his home in Jamaica Plain, police said.

Investigators recovered a loaded firearm, ammunition, and drugs in the area of Boylston Street in Jamaica Plain.

Officers saw the teen leave his home and enter a rideshare vehicle, where he was subsequently removed and taken into custody.

Officers proceeded to the suspect’s home, where police said they recovered a Glock 23 .40-caliber firearm loaded with 18 rounds of live ammunition and a high-capacity Glock magazine.

Officers also recovered two plastic bags containing approximately 10 grams of fentanyl, six plastic bags containing approximately 17 grams of crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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