Kevin Byard looking forward to return to Chicago to face Bears, Caleb Williams

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard doesn’t have any hard feelings about the two seasons he spent with the Chicago Bears.

But this week he is trying to think of any tips to help his new team walk out of Thursday’s night matchup in Chicago with a victory against his former team.

“I’m giving the coaches and the players as much as I can, you know what I mean?” Byard said with a smile on Tuesday. “Obviously, I am not there anymore, and I don’t have all my notes and stuff like that. But as far as personnel, anything I can kind of remember.”

Byard experienced plenty during his two seasons with the Bears.

He arrived in 2024 after his lone season in Philadelphia, signed a two-year deal and was selected as a captain on his new team. He then proceeded to be part of a rebuilding year that included coach Matt Eberflus being fired after 12 games in what ended up being a 10-game losing streak.

The Bears quickly turned things around last season under new coach Ben Johnson, and Byard thrived in the new environment, leading the NFL in interceptions while being selected as an All-Pro for the third time in his career.

It’s why the main feeling he’s taking with him when he returns to Soldier Field this week is one of respect.

“Definitely excited to go back to Chicago and play up there,” Byard said. “I loved playing in that stadium in front of those fans. It’s going to be an electric environment.”

Part of Byard’s experience over the past two seasons was getting to know Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who was his fellow captain both years.

Williams said he learned a lot from Byard during their time together.

“Obviously, being able to go versus him, practice for two years. I mean, he’s a super savvy vet,” Williams said. “I know he’s getting up there in age (laughs), but he’s still fast, and he does — I’ve seen him work. He studies film. He still moves extremely well. He knows the route concepts really well.”

It’s given the Patriots an extra lift to a secondary that already includes star Christian Gonzalez.

Johnson isn’t surprised that Byard has fit in so well in New England’s locker room.

“I love Kevin Byard and what he brings to the table. You can tell he really fits their defense well in terms of the communication and what they’re asking him to do,” Johnson said.

Though Byard has yet to have an INT through the Patriots first six games, Williams said he’ll be keeping an eye on him this week.

“It’s gonna be a great challenge for us, a great challenge for me and the wide receivers to be able to go out there and execute and complete passes and keep being the offense and identity that we wanna be,” Williams said.

Byard said the respect is mutual.

“I love his mentality, I’m a huge fan of him, honestly,” Byard said. “I just think the care, his willingness to go out there and fight every day with his team. So I’m excited to play against him and hopefully our defense can have a better day.”

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