Kennedy Center to be renamed ‘Trump-Kennedy Center,’ White House officials say

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, more often just called the Kennedy Center, will be renamed the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Thursday.

Leavitt said the Board of the Kennedy Center voted unanimously to approve the new name due to the work President Trump has done to ‘save the building’ over the past year.

“Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur,” Leavitt said.

I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 18, 2025

One month into his second term in office, Trump terminated the Kennedy Center’s existing board and installed himself as the new chairman. He named several political allies as board members.

Trump hosted the Kennedy Center Honors earlier this month. Trump said he was hosting “at the request of a certain television network.” He predicted the broadcast scheduled for Dec. 23 on CBS and Paramount+, would have its best ratings ever.

Before Trump, presidents watched the show alongside the honorees. Trump skipped the honors altogether during his first term.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has made the Kennedy Center a touchstone in a broader attack against what he has lambasted as “woke” anti-American culture.

