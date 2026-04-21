Karol G announces world tour, with stop at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — Grammy award-winning artist Karol G has announced a major world tour following her history-making headline performances at Coachella over the past two weekends, and this includes a stop at Gillette Stadium.

Karol G’s album TROPICOQUETA marked her fourth consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and delivered the largest U.S. streaming week ever for a Latin album by a woman. She’s had more than 117 billion career streams and recently won a grammy for Best Música Urbana Album.

The tour begins in late July, and will span over a year, ending in July of next year in Italy. She’s scheduled to make a stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on September 12.

Fans will get an exclusive artist presale beginning Monday, April 27. To be eligible for the artist presale in the USA, Canada and Europe, fans must register at karolgmusic.com between now and Friday, April 24 at 7AM PST. Fans in Latin America can sign up at karolgmusic.com for more information including updates on ticket sales in those cities.

General on sale will vary by market. Fans should check karolgmusic.com for specific details regarding their city. Fans will have a options for a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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