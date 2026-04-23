Boston police searching for suspect in aggravated assault in Seaport

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated assault in the Seaport.

According to police, the incident involved a knife and happened around 2:44 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, in the area of 60 Seaport Boulevard.

The individual reportedly fled toward Pier 4 Boulevard and entered a silver sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742.

Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group