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Boston police searching for suspect in aggravated assault in Seaport

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston police searching for suspect in aggravated assault in Seaport Boston police searching for suspect in aggravated assault in Seaport
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated assault in the Seaport.

According to police, the incident involved a knife and happened around 2:44 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, in the area of 60 Seaport Boulevard.

The individual reportedly fled toward Pier 4 Boulevard and entered a silver sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742.

Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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