Karen Read’s lawyers want her to wear headphones in court. Here’s why
ByFrank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — Defense attorneys representing Karen Read filed a new motion on Wednesday asking the court to allow the Mansfield woman to wear headphones during parts of her upcoming retrial.
In the Norfolk Superior Court filing, Read’s legal team asked the Dedham courthouse to grant her audio access to sidebar bench conferences “throughout all critical stages of the proceedings,” including individual juror voir dire, to protect her “right to a trial by an impartial jury.”
“A defendant’s use of headphones at counsel table to participate in sidebar conferences, including juror voir dire, is an efficient way to ensure participation in all critical stages, mitigate concerns that jurors will not feel comfortable answering questions honestly and openly in the presence of the defendant, and eliminate the risk of prejudice to the defendant,” the defense wrote in the filing.
Read’s attorneys also argued that it would be “improper” to deny their client the privilege of being present for sidebar conferences during juror voir dire because she “remained thoroughly involved in her trial strategy throughout all prior proceedings.”
“Ms. Read respectfully requests this court to afford her the chance to be present through the use of headphones at the counsel table to enable her presence and secure her right to a trial by an impartial jury,” the defense wrote in the filing.
Read, 45, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer, with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking.
The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.
She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.
Jury selection in Read’s second trial is slated to begin on Tuesday, April 1.
Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024.