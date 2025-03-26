Local

Karen Read’s defense files to add former juror to defense team, source says

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Karen Read
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Karen Read’s defense filed in court Wednesday to add a juror who served on her first trial to her defense team ahead of her second trial, a source tells Boston 25 News.

Victoria George would join Read’s defense team under David Yanetti’s law firm, paperwork filed Wednesday shows.

A source with direct knowledge confirms to Boston 25 news that George served as an alternate juror in Read’s first trial.

Her attorneys are also asking for permission for Read to wear headphones during jury selection. They would allow her to hear what’s said during private sidebar conversations between attorneys, the judge, and potential jurors.

Karen Read’s lawyers want her to wear headphones in court. Here’s why

Read, 45, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer, with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Jury selection in Read’s second trial is slated to begin on Tuesday, April 1.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024.

0 of 64

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read