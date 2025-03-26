Karen Read’s defense files to add former juror to defense team, source says

Karen Read’s defense filed in court Wednesday to add a juror who served on her first trial to her defense team ahead of her second trial, a source tells Boston 25 News.

Victoria George would join Read’s defense team under David Yanetti’s law firm, paperwork filed Wednesday shows.

A source with direct knowledge confirms to Boston 25 news that George served as an alternate juror in Read’s first trial.

Her attorneys are also asking for permission for Read to wear headphones during jury selection. They would allow her to hear what’s said during private sidebar conversations between attorneys, the judge, and potential jurors.

Read, 45, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer, with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Jury selection in Read’s second trial is slated to begin on Tuesday, April 1.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

