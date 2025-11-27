Karen Read’s civil lawsuit alleging police frame-up moved to federal court

BOSTON — A civil lawsuit filed by Karen Read, accusing state police and witnesses of framing her for the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, is being moved to federal court.

Lawyers representing individuals who were with John O’Keefe and Karen Read on the night of O’Keefe’s death have requested that the lawsuit be transferred out of Plymouth County.

In their filing, the lawyers for the Albert family, the McCabes, and Brian Higgins described Read’s lawsuit as “a vengeful abuse of the judicial process.”

John O’Keefe was found in the snow outside Brian Albert’s house in Canton, after a night of drinking and Read has accused those present of framing her for his death.

During her two trials, prosecutors alleged that Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him, but she was only found guilty of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Karen Read has filed a civil lawsuit accusing state police and witnesses of framing her for the death of John O’Keefe.

Read was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges in June after a high-profile retrial that drew national attention.

The case will now proceed in federal court, where the judge previously assigned oversaw the trial of notorious mobster Whitey Bulger.

No trial date has been set for the civil case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group