Karen Read disputes judge’s claim that jurors in her retrial are ‘fed up’

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read on Tuesday disputed Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone’s claim that jurors in her murder retrial are “fed up” with the case.

The jury spent a significant amount of time outside the courtroom on Monday as the defense and prosecution sparred over motions, including Read attorney Robert Alessi’s latest demand that a mistrial be declared.

Alessi asked Cannone to declare a “mistrial with prejudice” over special prosecutor Hank Brennan’s “intentional misconduct.” Cannone ultimately denied the request, even after Brennan admitted to making a “mistake” while cross-examining a key defense witness.

With the jury still out of the courtroom, Cannone told the attorneys, “We’ve wasted an awful lot of the jurors’ time today."

When Read attorney Alan Jackson attempted to ask Cannone about another topic, Cannone responded, “You can tell just by looking at this jury, they’re fed up.”

Read was asked about Cannone’s comments as she left court on Tuesday afternoon.

“They’ve heard my voice, they’ve heard a lot of me,” Read told reporters. “They don’t seem fed up to me, I’ll say that much. I don’t know if you’ve been in there, but they don’t seem fed up.”

When asked if she’s ready for the case to get to the jury, Read said, “I am. It’s been three-and-a-half years.”

The defense is expected to rest its case this week.

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at the house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

