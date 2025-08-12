Local

Karen Read asks judge to toss out part of wrongful death suit filed by O’Keefe family

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Karen Read Trial Karen Read and her defense team watch jurors leave the courtroom during Read's murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/AP)
Karen Read is requesting that a judge throw out some of the charges she is facing in a civil suit filed by John O’Keefe’s family.

Read’s defense team is pushing for claims of negligent or reckless infliction of emotional distress to be dropped, according to documents filed in Plymouth County Superior Court.

Read’s legal team argues that no members of the O’Keefe family were at the scene. The plaintiff’s allegations “cannot support a claim of intentional or reckless infliction of emotional distress,” Read’s team claims.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, was acquitted last month of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the January 2022 death of O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend. Read was convicted of drunken driving, however, for which she will face a year’s probation.

Prosecutors alleged Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV, leaving him to die in a blizzard on the front lawn of fellow officer Brian Albert’s home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton following a night of drinking. Her lawyers painted a picture of police misconduct and theorized that O’Keefe was killed by colleagues, followed by a vast cover-up.

O’Keefe’s family filed the civil lawsuit against Read in Plymouth Superior Court last summer after her first trial ended with a hung jury and Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone declaring a mistrial.

Alan Jackson, the criminal defense attorney who helped Karen Read clinch an acquittal, was added to her civil defense team along with attorney Elizabeth Little.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

