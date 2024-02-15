Local

Karen Read appears in court for motion to delay murder trial

By Boston 25 News Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read, the woman charged in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, returned to court Thursday for a motion to delay her murder trial.

Despite a request from prosecutors and Read’s defense, Judge Cannonne said she wasn’t going to make a decision Thursday to delay the March 12 trial date.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Officer John O’Keefe in Canton.

Updates from Boston 25′s Ted Daniel:

25 Investigates: Letters between feds, Norfolk DA released in Karen Read case

A filing obtained by 25 Investigates last week revealed that Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and lawyers for Read had filed a joint motion in Norfolk County Superior Court asking to push back her March trial date.

Prosecutors and defense want the court to change the March 12 trial date to a hearing date instead – “in the interests of justice,” according to the filing.

25 Investigates: Defense wants Read case tossed over prosecutor conduct, ‘cover-up’ allegations

Her lawyers claim a wide-ranging conspiracy of local and state law enforcement officials has framed Read – but prosecutors deny that and say there’s no evidence of such a scheme.

Both sides say they are still waiting to hear what federal authorities have uncovered in their probe of the case.

Karen Read

25 Investigates: Search warrant alleges Karen Read conspired with ‘Turtleboy’ blogger

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

