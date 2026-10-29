14-year-old boy arrested with loaded ghost gun at Boston school, police say

BOSTON — A 14-year-old Roxbury boy was arrested for bringing a firearm to a Boston school on Wednesday.

Officers assigned to Snowden International High School said they received a report at 8:30 a.m. that there was a student in possession of a firearm.

Additional officers responded to the area of Newbury Street and the office where the student was located.

Police approached the student and, during a frisk, recovered a firearm in the student’s waistband. The student was then taken into custody.

Officers said the firearm was a Smith and Wesson ghost gun loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition.

The student was charged with delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID Card.

Police said the suspect is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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