Vermont’s Noah Kahan announces new tour with 4 shows at Boston’s Fenway Park

BOSTON — Vermont native Noah Kahan announced a new 2027 world tour Thursday, including four Fenway Park shows this spring.

New England’s famed folk-pop singer-songwriter is bringing his “The Last of the Bugs” tour back to Boston’s beloved ballpark on May 29, May 30, June 1, and June 2, Fenway wrote in a post on X.

This tour follows Kahan’s sold-out four nights at Fenway this past July.

JUST ANNOUNCED! 🐞



Noah Kahan is bringing The Last Of The Bugs World Tour 2027 to Fenway Park! Sign up for the Artist Presale by Thursday, November 5 at 11:59PM ET.https://t.co/xi8WEUMZUW pic.twitter.com/MUT4lSQ2yU — Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) October 29, 2026

Fans hoping to score tickets to one of the four nights can sign up for presale now through Thursday, Nov. 5. Remaining tickets will be available for general sale starting Thursday, Nov. 12.

The North American leg of Kahan’s tour kicks off April 24 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, and includes other major stadiums across the U.S. and Canada, including Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, and East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, in addition to Fenway Park.

After Kahan finishes his North American shows, he’ll head overseas to Europe and the United Kingdom, including stops at Berlin’s Waldbühne, Seville’s Plaza de España, Paris’ Hippodrome ParisLongchamp, as well as three previously announced nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

See Kahan’s full list of tour dates here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group