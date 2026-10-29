Lawrence man accused of kidnapping 2 women, trafficking cocaine at motel

TEWSKBURY, Mass. — A 36-year-old Lawrence man is facing kidnapping and drug trafficking charges after police say they found suspected cocaine and two women who appeared to be held against their will inside a Tewksbury motel room on Wednesday.

Tewksbury police said they learned on Wednesday, shortly before 3 a.m., that a man staying at a Main Street motel had an outstanding warrant.

Officers said they requested assistance from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) SWAT team in serving the arrest warrant.

Police said they arrested 36-year-old Carlos Candelario at the motel at about 6 a.m.

During the arrest, officers said they found approximately 49.1 grams of suspected cocaine on him.

Police later determined that Candelario had used a false identification document to rent the motel room.

According to officers, two women were also inside the hotel room and appeared to be held against their will.

Authorities said that during his arrest, he threatened the women in an attempt to prevent them from speaking with investigators.

Candelario was charged with trafficking 36 grams or more of cocaine, identity fraud, kidnapping, intimidating a witness, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Thursday, Oct. 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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