Juvenile shot in the leg after alleged shoplifting incident in Western Mass. mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. — A juvenile male suspect was shot in the leg during an officer-involved shooting at Holyoke Mall on Friday afternoon after allegedly shoplifting and brandishing a firearm.

In a press conference held by Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and Police Chief Brian Keenan, they say that the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. when a mall security guard observed the suspect allegedly shoplifting and contacted Holyoke Police Officers working a detail at the mall. Upon approaching the suspect near the entrance of Round One, the suspect produced a firearm, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and one officer.

Chief Keenan stated, “I do want to make it clear, that while this incident can cause fear, the Holyoke Mall is a safe place to shop and visit. We have officers here to deal with incidents like this and ensure that the public is safe.”

The officer was not struck during the exchange of gunfire, while the suspect was shot in the leg. Holyoke officers immediately provided first aid to the suspect, who was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The mall was evacuated and closed on Friday evening, but is set to reopen during regular business hours on Saturday with an enhanced police presence.

Due to the suspect’s age, no further information about him will be released at this time. The suspect was placed under arrest following the incident.

Holyoke Police Detectives and the Massachusetts State Police are conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Further information will be released once the investigation is completed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

