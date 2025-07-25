Suspect in custody after mall shooting in western Massachusetts, mayor says

HOLYOKE, Mass. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Friday afternoon, the city’s mayor said.

Police responded to the mall at about 4:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired near the entrance to Round One, Holyoke Mayor Joshua A. Garcia said in a post on Facebook at 5:35 p.m.

“A suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat, no innocent bystander injuries or death,” Garcia said. “The mall has been temporarily evacuated.”

A witness told WWLP-TV that he heard shots fired inside the mall.

He then saw people sprinting towards the exits as the fire alarms rang out, the television station reported. He also witnessed several stores closing their gates.

“This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released when it is available,” said Garcia, the mayor.

Holyoke is a city in western Massachusetts, north of Chicopee and Springfield. The city had a population of 38,247 at the 2020 Census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

