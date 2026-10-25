17 displaced after fire at multi-family home in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Seventeen people were displaced after an early morning fire in Lawrence.

According to the Lawrence Fire Department, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire on Walnut Street. When crews arrived, they encountered heavy fire showing from the third floor.

The fire reached three alarms, bringing mutual aid to the scene. Firefighters worked to ensure everyone had safely evacuated the building.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the community members who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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