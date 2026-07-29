Jury to tour Duxbury home where Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her children

DUXBURY, Mass. — The jury in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy will visit the Duxbury home where she is accused of killing her three children, according to a ruling issued Tuesday.

Attorneys, the defendant, the judge, court staff, and jurors will be permitted to view the home at 47 Summer St. in Duxbury.

The ruling, by Judge William Sullivan, states that the Massachusetts State Police and Duxbury police are responsible for securing the property before the jury’s arrival and will not allow access to any third parties while those involved in the case are on the premises.

According to the ruling, jurors will be allowed to view the basement, all rooms on the first floor, and all rooms on the second floor of the home.

Lindsay Clancy is charged with murdering the couple’s children inside their Duxbury home in January 2023. Prosecutors allege she carefully planned the killings, while her defense team argues she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible for her actions.

Patrick Clancy was the first witness called by prosecutors on Monday morning. During his testimony, he described his former wife’s mental health struggles in the months leading up to the deaths of their children.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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