Jury selection set for man charged in beating death of Ireland native on St. Patrick’s Day in Boston

BOSTON — Jury selection is set to begin on Tuesday for the man accused of punching and killing another man outside an ATM in Boston in 2023.

Barry Whelan, 46, of Woburn, was out celebrating St Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2023, and was standing near a TD Bank ATM on Winter Street when 29-year-old Sanusi Sadiq sucker-punched him, law enforcement officials told Boston 25.

Whelan was rushed to Tufts Medical Center with an abrasion on the back of his head and taken off life support on March 24 due to injuries.

Sadiq was indicted on manslaughter charges in late September 2023 by a grand jury more than six months after Whelan’s passing. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office confirms that Sadiq was never taken into custody in connection with the case and will be summonsed to court.

Whelan moved to the United States in 2002 in search of “a new life in a great country” and chose the Boston area “because of its Irish connections,” his family told Boston 25 in a statement.

The DA’s office is not releasing any further information about the suspect, including how investigators believe he came into contact with Whelan on the evening of St. Patrick’s Day.

Sadiq faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

