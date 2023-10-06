‘Huge hole in our lives’: Family of man beaten to death in Boston speaks out after suspect indicted

BOSTON — The family of an Ireland native who was beaten to death in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section on St. Patrick’s Day says they’ve been kept in the dark about the details surrounding the investigation into his tragic passing.

Barry Whelan, 46, of Woburn, was out celebrating the holiday back in March and was standing near a TD Bank ATM on Winter Street when he was sucker-punched by 29-year-old Sanusi Sadiq, law enforcement officials told Boston 25.

Sadiq was indicted in late September by a grand jury more than six months after Whelan’s passing. The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Sadiq was never taken into custody in connection with the case and will be summonsed to court.

Whelan moved to the United States in 2002 in search of “a new life in a great country” and chose the Boston area “because of its Irish connections,” his family told Boston 25 in a statement.

Barry Whelan and his mother and brother

“He loved living over there until his life has been taken away. Barry loved his job so much that used to work six days a week. Barry worked for the passion of his craft not the money. He really loved working in the construction industry and his colleagues,” the Whelan family wrote. “Barry was never a problem to anyone. He was the kind of person that would give you the shirt off his back. Barry was a diligent, respectful, and quiet person.”

The Whelan family said Barry was enjoying a few drinks on Ireland’s national holiday when he was fatally punched.

“What happened to Barry is a disgrace. It has left a huge hole in our lives,” the family wrote. “Barry was innocent.”

The DA’s office hasn’t released any additional information about Sadiq or how investigators believe he came into contact with Whelan.

The Whelan family said they haven’t been given any information about Sadiq or the circumstances of the case.

“We hope and pray that justice will be done and we are still waiting to be informed and updated accordingly as we have the impression that important information has been kept from us,” the family stated.

An investigation remains ongoing.

